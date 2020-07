Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Set in trendy River North, this luxury community offers all your modern conveniences with elegance and style. Take a dip in the indoor pool or work up a sweat in their private fitness center. Entertaining guests is a cinch with their sky terrace with BBQ grills or utilize your open and airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Gleaming hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping city views. Outside your front steps, you ll find plenty of shopping and dining options. CTA Grand/State Red line is a block away to get you anywhere in the city or out of the city. Four-legged companions are welcome, although some breed restrictions apply. Parking is available on-site at an additional fee.



Terms: One year lease