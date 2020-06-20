All apartments in Chicago
5037 S Prairie Unit 3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5037 S Prairie Unit 3

5037 South Prairie Avenue · (312) 260-9903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5037 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Huge Unit Available! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.meFor Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903

5037 S. Prairie Unit 3 Chicago, IL 60615
3 bedrooms1 bathroom
Rent: $1450.00

Unit Features: Spacious Living Room, with HWD Flooring, Spa like bathroom, eat-in kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and storage. Over 800 sq feet of space. In unit W/D hook up. Everything is new! Parking available in the rear and is included. Schedule Today!

Utilities Included: Water

Voucher Recipients Welcome

Qualifications:
No Evictions
No major judgements or liens with utility companies
Application Fee: $35.00 per adult 18 and over 
Copy of Prospective ID
1 Months Pay Check Stubs
6 months of Rental History payments
$600.00 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 have any available units?
5037 S Prairie Unit 3 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 have?
Some of 5037 S Prairie Unit 3's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5037 S Prairie Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5037 S Prairie Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
