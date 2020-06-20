Amenities
Huge Unit Available! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.meFor Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903
5037 S. Prairie Unit 3 Chicago, IL 60615
3 bedrooms1 bathroom
Rent: $1450.00
Unit Features: Spacious Living Room, with HWD Flooring, Spa like bathroom, eat-in kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and storage. Over 800 sq feet of space. In unit W/D hook up. Everything is new! Parking available in the rear and is included. Schedule Today!
Utilities Included: Water
Voucher Recipients Welcome
Qualifications:
No Evictions
No major judgements or liens with utility companies
Application Fee: $35.00 per adult 18 and over
Copy of Prospective ID
1 Months Pay Check Stubs
6 months of Rental History payments
$600.00 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5788219)