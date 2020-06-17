All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

5012 W Jackson Blvd

5012 W Jackson Blvd · (312) 878-2743
Location

5012 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5012 W Jackson Blvd.

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 8-unit property has apartments for rent in South Austin, Chicago features off-street parking and apartments with free heat. This community is walking distance to Moore Park, Walgreens, McDonald's, and Bob's Grocery. Commute easily to downtown Chicago via CTA Blue Line or Green Line at Cicero and Bus Lines 20 or 126. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 W Jackson Blvd have any available units?
5012 W Jackson Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 W Jackson Blvd have?
Some of 5012 W Jackson Blvd's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 W Jackson Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5012 W Jackson Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 W Jackson Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5012 W Jackson Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5012 W Jackson Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5012 W Jackson Blvd offers parking.
Does 5012 W Jackson Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 W Jackson Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 W Jackson Blvd have a pool?
No, 5012 W Jackson Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5012 W Jackson Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5012 W Jackson Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 W Jackson Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 W Jackson Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
