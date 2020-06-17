5012 W Jackson Blvd

Amenities

This 8-unit property has apartments for rent in South Austin, Chicago features off-street parking and apartments with free heat. This community is walking distance to Moore Park, Walgreens, McDonald's, and Bob's Grocery. Commute easily to downtown Chicago via CTA Blue Line or Green Line at Cicero and Bus Lines 20 or 126. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule a showing.

