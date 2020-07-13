All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

500 W. Belmont

500 W Belmont Ave · (773) 863-3169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Location

500 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 7E · Avail. now

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 500 W. Belmont.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cats allowed
elevator
cc payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
At 500 Belmont you will find yourself near everything you could ever need, with conveniences just steps away from your front door. The building itself offers huge studio and one-bedroom apartments with beautiful features like wall-to-wall windows overlooking the lake and city, and of course, everyone’s must-list item, spacious closets. Residents can rent either hardwood or plush-carpeted apartments, with access to bike storage, onsite laundry facility and 24-hour maintenance. You’ll also have the option of assigned covered parking, which means your car will be safe from the harsh winters and the frequent rains. Come see what this building has to offer and make 500 W Belmont your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: $175-$190.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 W. Belmont have any available units?
500 W. Belmont has 5 units available starting at $1,319 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 W. Belmont have?
Some of 500 W. Belmont's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 W. Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
500 W. Belmont is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 500 W. Belmont pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 W. Belmont is pet friendly.
Does 500 W. Belmont offer parking?
Yes, 500 W. Belmont offers parking.
Does 500 W. Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 W. Belmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W. Belmont have a pool?
No, 500 W. Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 500 W. Belmont have accessible units?
No, 500 W. Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W. Belmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 W. Belmont has units with dishwashers.
