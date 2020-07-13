Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage cats allowed elevator cc payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

At 500 Belmont you will find yourself near everything you could ever need, with conveniences just steps away from your front door. The building itself offers huge studio and one-bedroom apartments with beautiful features like wall-to-wall windows overlooking the lake and city, and of course, everyone’s must-list item, spacious closets. Residents can rent either hardwood or plush-carpeted apartments, with access to bike storage, onsite laundry facility and 24-hour maintenance. You’ll also have the option of assigned covered parking, which means your car will be safe from the harsh winters and the frequent rains. Come see what this building has to offer and make 500 W Belmont your next home.