Amenities
At 500 Belmont you will find yourself near everything you could ever need, with conveniences just steps away from your front door. The building itself offers huge studio and one-bedroom apartments with beautiful features like wall-to-wall windows overlooking the lake and city, and of course, everyone’s must-list item, spacious closets. Residents can rent either hardwood or plush-carpeted apartments, with access to bike storage, onsite laundry facility and 24-hour maintenance. You’ll also have the option of assigned covered parking, which means your car will be safe from the harsh winters and the frequent rains. Come see what this building has to offer and make 500 W Belmont your next home.