Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5 N Wabash Ave # 1402

5 North Wabash Avenue · (773) 297-3974
Location

5 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60602
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Available 08/01/20 Two-bed, 1-bath gorgeous condo w/ in-unit laundry! - Property Id: 311471

This *is* urban living at its best in the heart of downtown. Two-bed, 1-bath gorgeous condo w/ in-unit laundry. Gleaming hardwood floors. Rent includes additional storage which is right across the hallway. Walking distance to Millennium Park, Theatre and Financial Districts. Walking distance to Michigan Avenue, State Street shopping and the lakefront. Walking distance to School of the Chicago Art Institute, Roosevelt University, DePaul Law, Robert Morris Law, Columbia and Malcolm X campuses. Steps away from *all* subway lines and ME Metra Electric on Randolph/Michigan Ave. Pets negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5-n-wabash-ave-%23-1402-chicago-il/311471
Property Id 311471

(RLNE5938081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 have any available units?
5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 have?
Some of 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 currently offering any rent specials?
5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 is pet friendly.
Does 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 offer parking?
No, 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 does not offer parking.
Does 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 have a pool?
No, 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 does not have a pool.
Does 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 have accessible units?
No, 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 N Wabash Ave # 1402 has units with dishwashers.
