5 N Wabash Ave # 1402

Available 08/01/20 Two-bed, 1-bath gorgeous condo w/ in-unit laundry!



This *is* urban living at its best in the heart of downtown. Two-bed, 1-bath gorgeous condo w/ in-unit laundry. Gleaming hardwood floors. Rent includes additional storage which is right across the hallway. Walking distance to Millennium Park, Theatre and Financial Districts. Walking distance to Michigan Avenue, State Street shopping and the lakefront. Walking distance to School of the Chicago Art Institute, Roosevelt University, DePaul Law, Robert Morris Law, Columbia and Malcolm X campuses. Steps away from *all* subway lines and ME Metra Electric on Randolph/Michigan Ave. Pets negotiable.

