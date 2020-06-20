All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:42 PM

4920 North Marine Drive

4920 North Marine Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1632533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4920 North Marine Drive, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
business center
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
bike storage
This fantastic Open and Bright 1 bedroom/1 bathroom is just steps away from the Lake. Across the street from Margate Park, this Condo offers a spacious living room area with continuous beams of natural light. Unit includes heat, water, electric, garbage removal and exterior maintenance. Building offers a fitness center, Business center, bike room, roof deck with lake views, and coin laundry. Just two blocks from the CTA Red Line. Express bus picks up just outside the front of the building. Close to Uptown, Andersonville, Edgewater and the Argyle Market.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 North Marine Drive have any available units?
4920 North Marine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 North Marine Drive have?
Some of 4920 North Marine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 North Marine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4920 North Marine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 North Marine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 North Marine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4920 North Marine Drive offer parking?
No, 4920 North Marine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4920 North Marine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 North Marine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 North Marine Drive have a pool?
No, 4920 North Marine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4920 North Marine Drive have accessible units?
No, 4920 North Marine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 North Marine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 North Marine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
