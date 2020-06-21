All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4901 N Christiana
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

4901 N Christiana

4901 North Christiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4901 North Christiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
***Email, please, for fastest response***Available July 1! Perfect studio apartment in the Albany Park Neighborhood. One block from the CTA Brown line and just a short walk to North Park University make this place an excellent choice. Good sized studio with enormous closet/ good storage. Maintenance and laundry on site. Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. *Photos are of similar unit in building*NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONE-TIME MOVE-IN FEE ($300). $50 APP FEE, PER TENANT 18. VERIFIABLE INCOME APPROX $30,000, CLEAN BACKGROUNDS.**EMAILS ONLY PLEASE, FOR FASTEST MOST THOROUGH RESPONSE**Listed by Licensed IL Leasing AgentASHLEY BOGERT - Westward360, LLCashleyb@westward360.com Westward3601202

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 N Christiana have any available units?
4901 N Christiana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4901 N Christiana currently offering any rent specials?
4901 N Christiana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 N Christiana pet-friendly?
No, 4901 N Christiana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4901 N Christiana offer parking?
No, 4901 N Christiana does not offer parking.
Does 4901 N Christiana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 N Christiana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 N Christiana have a pool?
No, 4901 N Christiana does not have a pool.
Does 4901 N Christiana have accessible units?
No, 4901 N Christiana does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 N Christiana have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 N Christiana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4901 N Christiana have units with air conditioning?
No, 4901 N Christiana does not have units with air conditioning.
