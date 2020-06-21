4901 N Christiana

Amenities

***Email, please, for fastest response***Available July 1! Perfect studio apartment in the Albany Park Neighborhood. One block from the CTA Brown line and just a short walk to North Park University make this place an excellent choice. Good sized studio with enormous closet/ good storage. Maintenance and laundry on site. Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. *Photos are of similar unit in building*NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONE-TIME MOVE-IN FEE ($300). $50 APP FEE, PER TENANT 18. VERIFIABLE INCOME APPROX $30,000, CLEAN BACKGROUNDS.**EMAILS ONLY PLEASE, FOR FASTEST MOST THOROUGH RESPONSE**Listed by Licensed IL Leasing AgentASHLEY BOGERT - Westward360, LLCashleyb@westward360.com Westward3601202