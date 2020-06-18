4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Large 2 Bed 1 Bath Available mid June 2020 or July 1. Features amazing open concept kitchen. Enough room for in-home office. Formal dining room, sun room, huge bedrooms. The kitchen is big and lavish with a breakfast bar and room for everyone. The unit was just updated with new appliances and light fixtures. During the rehab we refinished floors and doors to bring back the old charm. In unit washer & dryer. There is a working Gas fireplace in the living room. Everything was done with taste and charm and we know you'll love it as much as we do. Great closets too.

Parking in garage may be available.

Beautiful brick 3 flat building with front and back garden. Back yard is well landscaped with a table and chairs. Close to the Rockwell Brown line train station and Harvest Time Grocery food store on Lawrence.



The heart of Lincoln Square is a short walk from the building and contains everything you are looking for in a neighborhood including the Old Town School of Music, the Davis Theater, Harvest Time Grocery, Gross Park, Ronan Park which offers pathways, gardens and views of the Chicago River.