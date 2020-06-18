All apartments in Chicago
4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625
4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625

Location

4847 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Large 2 Bed 1 Bath Available mid June 2020 or July 1. Features amazing open concept kitchen. Enough room for in-home office. Formal dining room, sun room, huge bedrooms. The kitchen is big and lavish with a breakfast bar and room for everyone. The unit was just updated with new appliances and light fixtures. During the rehab we refinished floors and doors to bring back the old charm. In unit washer & dryer. There is a working Gas fireplace in the living room. Everything was done with taste and charm and we know you'll love it as much as we do. Great closets too.
Parking in garage may be available.
Beautiful brick 3 flat building with front and back garden. Back yard is well landscaped with a table and chairs. Close to the Rockwell Brown line train station and Harvest Time Grocery food store on Lawrence.

The heart of Lincoln Square is a short walk from the building and contains everything you are looking for in a neighborhood including the Old Town School of Music, the Davis Theater, Harvest Time Grocery, Gross Park, Ronan Park which offers pathways, gardens and views of the Chicago River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 have any available units?
4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 have?
Some of 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 currently offering any rent specials?
4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 is pet friendly.
Does 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 offer parking?
Yes, 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 does offer parking.
Does 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 have a pool?
No, 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 does not have a pool.
Does 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 have accessible units?
No, 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 does not have accessible units.
Does 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4847 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60625 has units with dishwashers.
