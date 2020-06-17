4821 W Wolfram

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Freshly Painted 2 Bed/1Bath Apartment Beautiful Hardwood Floors - Freshly painted 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Brand new appliances in kitchen. Bathroom complete remodel, great tile finishes. New toilet and vanity. Lots of windows for natural light. Bedroom closets have great storage! Don't let this one get away!



Tenant pays electric and heat only



$599 nonrefundable move in fee



Street parking only



RPM Suburban Chicago

Franklin Park IL 60131

(847)455-2990



*Information including sq. footages, lot sizes, etc. are reliable but not guaranteed therefore confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.\



We are the trusted leader in single family property management. We manage single family homes, townhouses, condominiums and apartment buildings. Real Property Management Suburban Chicago will help protect your investment, provide professional service, minimize your costs, and maximize your incomewithout interrupting your daily life. Visit us at www.rpmsuburbanchicago.com



No Pets Allowed



