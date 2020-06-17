All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

4821 W Wolfram

4821 West Wolfram Street · (847) 455-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4821 West Wolfram Street, Chicago, IL 60641
Belmont Cragin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4821 West Wolfram - Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly Painted 2 Bed/1Bath Apartment Beautiful Hardwood Floors - Freshly painted 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Brand new appliances in kitchen. Bathroom complete remodel, great tile finishes. New toilet and vanity. Lots of windows for natural light. Bedroom closets have great storage! Don't let this one get away!

Tenant pays electric and heat only

$599 nonrefundable move in fee

Street parking only

RPM Suburban Chicago
Franklin Park IL 60131
(847)455-2990

*Information including sq. footages, lot sizes, etc. are reliable but not guaranteed therefore confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.\

We are the trusted leader in single family property management. We manage single family homes, townhouses, condominiums and apartment buildings. Real Property Management Suburban Chicago will help protect your investment, provide professional service, minimize your costs, and maximize your incomewithout interrupting your daily life. Visit us at www.rpmsuburbanchicago.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 W Wolfram have any available units?
4821 W Wolfram has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4821 W Wolfram currently offering any rent specials?
4821 W Wolfram isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 W Wolfram pet-friendly?
No, 4821 W Wolfram is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4821 W Wolfram offer parking?
No, 4821 W Wolfram does not offer parking.
Does 4821 W Wolfram have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 W Wolfram does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 W Wolfram have a pool?
No, 4821 W Wolfram does not have a pool.
Does 4821 W Wolfram have accessible units?
No, 4821 W Wolfram does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 W Wolfram have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 W Wolfram does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 W Wolfram have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 W Wolfram does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4821 W Wolfram?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

