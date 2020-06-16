4815 South King Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

HURRY!HURRY! You can enjoy ownership rights, or renting temporary.Come and check out this lovely, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath garden condo unit in Grand Boulevard area. The owner has left so much behind for the new buyer/ tenant to enjoy. Not to mention this is a 2100 square feet garden unit. Owner left customized blinds/ curtains throughout, hardwood floors, 3 entry ways inside of the unit, recess lighting throughout. You have a huge living room w/t fireplace, the master bedroom has 2 nice size walk in closet, and if you love shoes, check out the customized shoe rack in the master bedroom. The master bedroom suite also double sinks, whirlpool tub and separate shower so enjoy your space. Long hallway with the separation of the bedroom, Customized cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances that we remain there, washer and dryer hook up. The furnace was bought in 2019, hot water tank is about 15 years old, LG refrigerator was bought back in 2017, Samsung microwave and oven range was bought in 2018. There is gate secured gated parking in the rear of the building. The door bell/ intercom is available for your wireless smart phone. The building is quite and you have great neighbors. Come and check out this beauty, don't just read my remarks. Your new home is waiting for you. Thanks for showing my listing and good luck!!