Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:47 PM

4815 South King Drive

4815 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive · (312) 593-3163
Location

4815 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
HURRY!HURRY! You can enjoy ownership rights, or renting temporary.Come and check out this lovely, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath garden condo unit in Grand Boulevard area. The owner has left so much behind for the new buyer/ tenant to enjoy. Not to mention this is a 2100 square feet garden unit. Owner left customized blinds/ curtains throughout, hardwood floors, 3 entry ways inside of the unit, recess lighting throughout. You have a huge living room w/t fireplace, the master bedroom has 2 nice size walk in closet, and if you love shoes, check out the customized shoe rack in the master bedroom. The master bedroom suite also double sinks, whirlpool tub and separate shower so enjoy your space. Long hallway with the separation of the bedroom, Customized cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances that we remain there, washer and dryer hook up. The furnace was bought in 2019, hot water tank is about 15 years old, LG refrigerator was bought back in 2017, Samsung microwave and oven range was bought in 2018. There is gate secured gated parking in the rear of the building. The door bell/ intercom is available for your wireless smart phone. The building is quite and you have great neighbors. Come and check out this beauty, don't just read my remarks. Your new home is waiting for you. Thanks for showing my listing and good luck!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 South King Drive have any available units?
4815 South King Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 South King Drive have?
Some of 4815 South King Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 South King Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4815 South King Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 South King Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4815 South King Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4815 South King Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4815 South King Drive does offer parking.
Does 4815 South King Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 South King Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 South King Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4815 South King Drive has a pool.
Does 4815 South King Drive have accessible units?
No, 4815 South King Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 South King Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4815 South King Drive has units with dishwashers.
