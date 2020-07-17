All apartments in Chicago
4807 N St Louis St 2
4807 N St Louis St 2

4807 N Saint Louis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4807 N Saint Louis Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2Bed - 1Bath at 4807 N St Louis St - Property Id: 301852

This must see two bedroom, one bathroom in Albany Park features hardwood floors, stainless appliances, marble counter tops, and in unit washer & dryer. Central Heat & Air. Cats Welcome. Near Kimball Brown Line, restaurants, groceries, and much more. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301852
Property Id 301852

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5910560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 N St Louis St 2 have any available units?
4807 N St Louis St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4807 N St Louis St 2 have?
Some of 4807 N St Louis St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4807 N St Louis St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4807 N St Louis St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 N St Louis St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4807 N St Louis St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4807 N St Louis St 2 offer parking?
No, 4807 N St Louis St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4807 N St Louis St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4807 N St Louis St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 N St Louis St 2 have a pool?
No, 4807 N St Louis St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4807 N St Louis St 2 have accessible units?
No, 4807 N St Louis St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 N St Louis St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4807 N St Louis St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
