Unit 2N Available 07/01/20 Ravenswood Manor Luxury - Francisco Brown Line! - Property Id: 61350



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apt has been GUT rehabbed and is just steps from the Francisco Brown Line in Ravenswood Manor. Includes updated features such as:



-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer

-Central Heat / Air

-Granite Countertops

-Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher

-Maple Cabinetry

-Spa Tiling in Bathroom

-Hardwood Floor Throughout

-Ample Closet Space



Included in Rent: Internet, Water & Maintenace



Application fee (done online)

No Security Deposit

Administrative fee/s apply

Cats OK with one-time pet fee, no dogs!



*Photos may be of a similar unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61350

Property Id 61350



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5701627)