4738 W Jackson Blvd 2

Jackson - Property Id: 243955
Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in West Garfield Park. This unit, located on the 2nd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in. Fresh paint, new hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space! Spacious open concept kitchen can double as a dining room. Control your own heat , hot water and electricity within the unit. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Gated, secure and well maintained building. Long term tenants and property manager who keeps up with maintenance. Furniture will be removed before move in. Street Parking available. Walking distance from the Cicero street bus. Grocery stores within one mile. All are welcome!
$1050 a month
Cats ok/No dogs
1 year lease
Income must be 2.5 - 3 times rent
No Evictions
1 month Security/1st months rent
If interested please call Mara with Bbb Properties at 773.931.0559
Monday-Friday 8am-6pm Read Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243955
