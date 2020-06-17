All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4738 W Jackson Blvd 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4738 W Jackson Blvd 2

4738 West Jackson Boulevard · (773) 931-0559
Location

4738 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Jackson - Property Id: 243955

Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in West Garfield Park. This unit, located on the 2nd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in. Fresh paint, new hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space! Spacious open concept kitchen can double as a dining room. Control your own heat , hot water and electricity within the unit. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Gated, secure and well maintained building. Long term tenants and property manager who keeps up with maintenance. Furniture will be removed before move in. Street Parking available. Walking distance from the Cicero street bus. Grocery stores within one mile. All are welcome!

$1050 a month
Cats ok/No dogs
1 year lease
Income must be 2.5 - 3 times rent
No Evictions
1 month Security/1st months rent

If interested please call Mara with Bbb Properties at 773.931.0559
Monday-Friday 8am-6pm Read Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243955
Property Id 243955

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5795747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 have any available units?
4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 have?
Some of 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 offer parking?
No, 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 have a pool?
No, 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 have accessible units?
No, 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4738 W Jackson Blvd 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
