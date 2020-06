Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities

Handsome Updated 1 Bed with updated finishes:



- Rehab kitchen w/ maple Cabinets, granite & SS appliances (incl. dishwasher)

- Updated bathroom w/ newer tile work!

- Laundry in Unit

- FREE HEAT

- larger bedroom w/ good closet space

- Big living space



Popular Ravenswood Location close to El Train and great local amenities. Near 2 bus lines. Each unit has been remodeled and updated:



- New Windows

- NEW kitchens and NEW bathrooms

- assigned building engineer

- cats OK!



ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company in Chicago since 1966!



No security deposit!



Winchester & Leland



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443



To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php



(RLNE4044099)