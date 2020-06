Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Three Bedroom in Lincoln Square! Large 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Lincoln Square next to the Brown line. This unit has hardwood floors through out, all 3 bedrooms nice size, tons of closet space, newer kitchen and bathroom, great living space, back deck, laundry in the building. Across from brand new Lincoln Sq Athletic Club and all cafes and restaurants. PETS WELCOME!