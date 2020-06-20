4654 N Greenview Ave 2R

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Sunny Ravenswood 2BR! Close to Transit! Pets Okay! - Property Id: 279467



Location:

N. Greenview Ave

Chicago, IL 60640



Neighborhood:

Lakeview



Rent: $1750

Beds: 2

Bath: 1

Available Date: Now

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly

Parking: Street

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash Removal



UNIT FEATURES:



Ceiling Fan(s)

Hardwood Flooring & Carpet

Mini Blinds

Modern Kitchen

Dishwasher & Microwave

Queen Sized Bedroom(s)

Cozy Living Space

Outdoor Space



PROPERTY FEATURES:



On-Site Laundry & Storage Room

Controlled Access

Gated Entry



Short Walk to Public Transit, Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping & So Much More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279467

Property Id 279467



(RLNE5856256)