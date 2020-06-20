All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4654 N Greenview Ave 2R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4654 N Greenview Ave 2R

4654 North Greenview Avenue · (773) 368-9715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4654 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Sunny Ravenswood 2BR! Close to Transit! Pets Okay! - Property Id: 279467

Location:
N. Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640

Neighborhood:
Lakeview

Rent: $1750
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash Removal

UNIT FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring & Carpet
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen
Dishwasher & Microwave
Queen Sized Bedroom(s)
Cozy Living Space
Outdoor Space

PROPERTY FEATURES:

On-Site Laundry & Storage Room
Controlled Access
Gated Entry

Short Walk to Public Transit, Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping & So Much More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279467
Property Id 279467

(RLNE5856256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R have any available units?
4654 N Greenview Ave 2R has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R have?
Some of 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R currently offering any rent specials?
4654 N Greenview Ave 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R is pet friendly.
Does 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R offer parking?
Yes, 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R does offer parking.
Does 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R have a pool?
No, 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R does not have a pool.
Does 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R have accessible units?
No, 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4654 N Greenview Ave 2R?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
Fullerton Lofts
1509 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 1/2 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
2542-46 W Summerdale
2542 West Summerdale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
3417 N Janssen Ave
3417 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity