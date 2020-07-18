All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4646 N Wolcott Ave 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

4646 N Wolcott Ave 3

4646 North Wolcott Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4646 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 4646 N WOLCOTT, #3 - Property Id: 309776

Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Ravenswood Location!
2 Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood. Updated kitchen & bath, laundry in-unit. Cats welcome. Great location, short walk to Damen Brown line. Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4646-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/309776
Property Id 309776

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5964220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 have any available units?
4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 have?
Some of 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4646 N Wolcott Ave 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
5557-59 S. University Avenue
5557 S University Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
The Lofts at River East
445 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity