Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

4530 N LINCOLN

4530 North Lincoln Avenue · (773) 360-0456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4530 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Conveniently located in Lincoln Square, this spacious apartment puts you literally on top all the action! Grab a pint downstairs at The Grafton Pub, catch a movie at newly renovated Davis Theater, and enjoy Welles Park, Old School of Folk Music and shop the Square. Just a block from the CTA Brown Line. Large combo living/dining room offers flex common space. Third bedroom is smaller and off the living room, would be a great office. Pet-Free Building. Laundry on site. Security Deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 N LINCOLN have any available units?
4530 N LINCOLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 N LINCOLN have?
Some of 4530 N LINCOLN's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 N LINCOLN currently offering any rent specials?
4530 N LINCOLN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 N LINCOLN pet-friendly?
No, 4530 N LINCOLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4530 N LINCOLN offer parking?
No, 4530 N LINCOLN does not offer parking.
Does 4530 N LINCOLN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 N LINCOLN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 N LINCOLN have a pool?
No, 4530 N LINCOLN does not have a pool.
Does 4530 N LINCOLN have accessible units?
No, 4530 N LINCOLN does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 N LINCOLN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 N LINCOLN has units with dishwashers.
