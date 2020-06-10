All apartments in Chicago
4521 N Paulina St 2B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4521 N Paulina St 2B

4521 North Paulina Street · (847) 331-6307
Location

4521 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1 bed, 1 bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 290773

This remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath is located near the corner of Wilson and Paulina ave in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Close to the Damen Metra Station, Mariano's, Spacca Napoli pizzeria, Golden Nugget Pancake House and Byron's Hot Dogs. This unit includes heat & water.

Amenities
* Hardwood Floors
* Stainless Steel appliances
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Formal Dining Area
* Large Living room
* Plenty of closet space
* Large bedroom
* Pet friendly - Cats & Dogs (up to 35lbs) -
* $350 pet fee
* Heat & water included
* Laundry in building

**Requirements**
* 650 Credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable. Please have the requirements**
*** Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290773
Property Id 290773

(RLNE5820687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 N Paulina St 2B have any available units?
4521 N Paulina St 2B has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 N Paulina St 2B have?
Some of 4521 N Paulina St 2B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 N Paulina St 2B currently offering any rent specials?
4521 N Paulina St 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 N Paulina St 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 N Paulina St 2B is pet friendly.
Does 4521 N Paulina St 2B offer parking?
No, 4521 N Paulina St 2B does not offer parking.
Does 4521 N Paulina St 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 N Paulina St 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 N Paulina St 2B have a pool?
No, 4521 N Paulina St 2B does not have a pool.
Does 4521 N Paulina St 2B have accessible units?
No, 4521 N Paulina St 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 N Paulina St 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 N Paulina St 2B has units with dishwashers.
