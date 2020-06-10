4521 N Paulina St 2B

Amenities

1 bed, 1 bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 290773



This remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath is located near the corner of Wilson and Paulina ave in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Close to the Damen Metra Station, Mariano's, Spacca Napoli pizzeria, Golden Nugget Pancake House and Byron's Hot Dogs. This unit includes heat & water.



Amenities

* Hardwood Floors

* Stainless Steel appliances

* Microwave

* Dishwasher

* Formal Dining Area

* Large Living room

* Plenty of closet space

* Large bedroom

* Pet friendly - Cats & Dogs (up to 35lbs) -

* $350 pet fee

* Heat & water included

* Laundry in building



**Requirements**

* 650 Credit score

* Make 3x the rent

* No evictions

* No bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable. Please have the requirements**

*** Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290773

(RLNE5820687)