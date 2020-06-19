4519 N Wolcott Ave

Amenities
Ravenswood 2bed/1bath!! Massive apartment!! - Property Id: 286092
Location: 4519 North Wolcott, Chicago, IL 60640 (Ravenswood)
Rent: $1900
Bedrooms: 2.5
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
] Are you looking for a massive two bed plus den one block from the Montrose Brown line? Look no further! This place is a perfect mix of vintage charm with tons of sunlight! Owner asks a move in fee of $550, no security deposit. Cats are welcome (2 max) with a pet fee of $100 per cat. Sorry no dogs. Laundry is onsite in the building. Heat, water, and trash are included here. Tenants pay electric, cooking gas, cable/internet. This prime location unit will not last long, walk to Mariano's, bars, restaurants, Lincoln square, and the Ravenswood Metra!
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286092
No Dogs Allowed
