Chicago, IL
4519 N Wolcott Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4519 N Wolcott Ave

4519 North Wolcott Avenue · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4519 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Ravenswood 2bed/1bath!! Massive apartment!! - Property Id: 286092

Location: 4519 North Wolcott, Chicago, IL 60640 (Ravenswood)

Rent: $1900
Bedrooms: 2.5
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

] Are you looking for a massive two bed plus den one block from the Montrose Brown line? Look no further! This place is a perfect mix of vintage charm with tons of sunlight! Owner asks a move in fee of $550, no security deposit. Cats are welcome (2 max) with a pet fee of $100 per cat. Sorry no dogs. Laundry is onsite in the building. Heat, water, and trash are included here. Tenants pay electric, cooking gas, cable/internet. This prime location unit will not last long, walk to Mariano's, bars, restaurants, Lincoln square, and the Ravenswood Metra!

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286092
Property Id 286092

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5800240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 N Wolcott Ave have any available units?
4519 N Wolcott Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 N Wolcott Ave have?
Some of 4519 N Wolcott Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 N Wolcott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4519 N Wolcott Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 N Wolcott Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4519 N Wolcott Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4519 N Wolcott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4519 N Wolcott Ave does offer parking.
Does 4519 N Wolcott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 N Wolcott Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 N Wolcott Ave have a pool?
No, 4519 N Wolcott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4519 N Wolcott Ave have accessible units?
No, 4519 N Wolcott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 N Wolcott Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4519 N Wolcott Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
