4519 N Wolcott Ave

Location: 4519 North Wolcott, Chicago, IL 60640 (Ravenswood)



Rent: $1900

Bedrooms: 2.5

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



] Are you looking for a massive two bed plus den one block from the Montrose Brown line? Look no further! This place is a perfect mix of vintage charm with tons of sunlight! Owner asks a move in fee of $550, no security deposit. Cats are welcome (2 max) with a pet fee of $100 per cat. Sorry no dogs. Laundry is onsite in the building. Heat, water, and trash are included here. Tenants pay electric, cooking gas, cable/internet. This prime location unit will not last long, walk to Mariano's, bars, restaurants, Lincoln square, and the Ravenswood Metra!



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



