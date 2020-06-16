4503 N Malden St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access dogs allowed

Large Sun- Filled 1BD in Uptown! Walk to CTA! - Property Id: 269721



Enjoy living in a recently restored historic gem in the Uptown Neighborhood! The building offers affordable, comfortable, and convenient apartments! Come and take a tour of the variety of convertible studios, 1BD, and 2BD units. The units have hardwood floors, large walk- in closets, and eat- in kitchens. The utilities included are cooking gas, water, and waste. The tenant pays heat, and electric.



Within walking distance to Truman College, CTA Wilson Red line Station, and CTA busses. In close proximity to Aldi, Jewel, and Wilson Grocery Store. The neighborhood offers a variety of local gyms, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife!



** STAY COVID- 19 FREE. SCHEDULE VIRTUAL/ VIDEO TOUR TODAY!!*



Apartment/ Building Features:

- Hardwood Floors

- Walk- In Closet

- Renovated Bathroom

- Secured Entry

- Internet/Cable Ready

- Laundry Rooms

- 24 hour engineer

- Online Tenant Portal



To Schedule A Showing Contact:

Charlene Reid

(312) 929-7891

Landstar Realty Group

*Prices subject to change

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269721

Property Id 269721



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5737441)