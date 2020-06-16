All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4503 N Malden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4503 N Malden St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4503 N Malden St

4503 North Malden Street · (312) 929-7891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4503 North Malden Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
dogs allowed
Large Sun- Filled 1BD in Uptown! Walk to CTA! - Property Id: 269721

Enjoy living in a recently restored historic gem in the Uptown Neighborhood! The building offers affordable, comfortable, and convenient apartments! Come and take a tour of the variety of convertible studios, 1BD, and 2BD units. The units have hardwood floors, large walk- in closets, and eat- in kitchens. The utilities included are cooking gas, water, and waste. The tenant pays heat, and electric.

Within walking distance to Truman College, CTA Wilson Red line Station, and CTA busses. In close proximity to Aldi, Jewel, and Wilson Grocery Store. The neighborhood offers a variety of local gyms, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife!

** STAY COVID- 19 FREE. SCHEDULE VIRTUAL/ VIDEO TOUR TODAY!!*

Apartment/ Building Features:
- Hardwood Floors
- Walk- In Closet
- Renovated Bathroom
- Secured Entry
- Internet/Cable Ready
- Laundry Rooms
- 24 hour engineer
- Online Tenant Portal

To Schedule A Showing Contact:
Charlene Reid
(312) 929-7891
Landstar Realty Group
*Prices subject to change
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269721
Property Id 269721

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5737441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 N Malden St have any available units?
4503 N Malden St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 N Malden St have?
Some of 4503 N Malden St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 N Malden St currently offering any rent specials?
4503 N Malden St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 N Malden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4503 N Malden St is pet friendly.
Does 4503 N Malden St offer parking?
No, 4503 N Malden St does not offer parking.
Does 4503 N Malden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 N Malden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 N Malden St have a pool?
No, 4503 N Malden St does not have a pool.
Does 4503 N Malden St have accessible units?
No, 4503 N Malden St does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 N Malden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4503 N Malden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4503 N Malden St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockwell Manor
2600 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
4535 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4535 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
The Scott Residences
211 W Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2229-35 W Wilson
2229 West Wilson Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
850 Lake Shore Drive
850 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60611
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity