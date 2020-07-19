Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

CONVERTIBLE STUDIO IN THE HEART OF UPTOWN - Property Id: 255292



Location: 4503 N Malden St, Uptown, 60640

Rent: $995

Bedrooms: Convertible studio

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



This cozy second floor walk will be ready for May first move in. Layout allows having separation between living space and bedroom.



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4503-n-malden-st-chicago-il/255292

Property Id 255292



(RLNE5950181)