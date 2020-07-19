All apartments in Chicago
4503 N Malden St
4503 N Malden St

4503 North Malden Street · (224) 226-4000
Location

4503 North Malden Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $995 · Avail. now

$995

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
CONVERTIBLE STUDIO IN THE HEART OF UPTOWN - Property Id: 255292

Location: 4503 N Malden St, Uptown, 60640
Rent: $995
Bedrooms: Convertible studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

This cozy second floor walk will be ready for May first move in. Layout allows having separation between living space and bedroom.

VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4503-n-malden-st-chicago-il/255292
Property Id 255292

(RLNE5950181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 N Malden St have any available units?
4503 N Malden St has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 N Malden St have?
Some of 4503 N Malden St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 N Malden St currently offering any rent specials?
4503 N Malden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 N Malden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4503 N Malden St is pet friendly.
Does 4503 N Malden St offer parking?
Yes, 4503 N Malden St offers parking.
Does 4503 N Malden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 N Malden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 N Malden St have a pool?
No, 4503 N Malden St does not have a pool.
Does 4503 N Malden St have accessible units?
No, 4503 N Malden St does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 N Malden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4503 N Malden St does not have units with dishwashers.
