BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM IN RAVENSWOOD! AVAILABLE NOW! - Property Id: 303880
Location: 4457 North MAPLEWOOD, Chicago, IL 60625
Rent: $1595
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pets allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
This great two bedroom apartment is located right by the waters elementary school. Water & trash are included. Tenants pay gas, electric, cable/internet. Heat is gas forced and AC will be window units at tenant expense. Both bedroom can accommodate queen size bed sets. There is a formal dining room and sun room as well. Up to two cats or one dog up to 35lbs is allowed with a pet fee of $350 per pet. There is no security deposit required, just a one time flat move in fee of $350 due at lease signing. Easy to show, vacant and ready to go.
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4457-n-maplewood-ave-chicago-il/303880
