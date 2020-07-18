All apartments in Chicago
4457 N Maplewood Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

4457 N Maplewood Ave

4457 North Maplewood Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

4457 North Maplewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1595 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM IN RAVENSWOOD! AVAILABLE NOW! - Property Id: 303880

Location: 4457 North MAPLEWOOD, Chicago, IL 60625

Rent: $1595
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pets allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

This great two bedroom apartment is located right by the waters elementary school. Water & trash are included. Tenants pay gas, electric, cable/internet. Heat is gas forced and AC will be window units at tenant expense. Both bedroom can accommodate queen size bed sets. There is a formal dining room and sun room as well. Up to two cats or one dog up to 35lbs is allowed with a pet fee of $350 per pet. There is no security deposit required, just a one time flat move in fee of $350 due at lease signing. Easy to show, vacant and ready to go.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4457-n-maplewood-ave-chicago-il/303880
Property Id 303880

(RLNE5965436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4457 N Maplewood Ave have any available units?
4457 N Maplewood Ave has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4457 N Maplewood Ave have?
Some of 4457 N Maplewood Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4457 N Maplewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4457 N Maplewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4457 N Maplewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4457 N Maplewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4457 N Maplewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4457 N Maplewood Ave offers parking.
Does 4457 N Maplewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4457 N Maplewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4457 N Maplewood Ave have a pool?
No, 4457 N Maplewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4457 N Maplewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4457 N Maplewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4457 N Maplewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4457 N Maplewood Ave has units with dishwashers.
