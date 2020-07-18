Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM IN RAVENSWOOD! AVAILABLE NOW! - Property Id: 303880



Location: 4457 North MAPLEWOOD, Chicago, IL 60625



Rent: $1595

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pets allowed

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



This great two bedroom apartment is located right by the waters elementary school. Water & trash are included. Tenants pay gas, electric, cable/internet. Heat is gas forced and AC will be window units at tenant expense. Both bedroom can accommodate queen size bed sets. There is a formal dining room and sun room as well. Up to two cats or one dog up to 35lbs is allowed with a pet fee of $350 per pet. There is no security deposit required, just a one time flat move in fee of $350 due at lease signing. Easy to show, vacant and ready to go.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4457-n-maplewood-ave-chicago-il/303880

Property Id 303880



(RLNE5965436)