All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4453 N Hamlin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4453 N Hamlin Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4453 N Hamlin Ave

4453 North Hamlin Avenue · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4453 North Hamlin Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM IN ALBANY PARK! OUTDOOR SPACE - Property Id: 286845

Location: 4453 N Hamlin ave, Albany Park, 60625
Rent: $1250
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Quite tree lined street
- Central AC and heating
- Hardwood floors throughout
- SS appliances including dishwasher and microwave
- Semi-private back deck
- Top floor unit
- Faux fireplace
- Both bedrooms fit king size bed
- Lots of natural sunlight

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4453-n-hamlin-ave-chicago-il/286845
Property Id 286845

(RLNE5950868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4453 N Hamlin Ave have any available units?
4453 N Hamlin Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4453 N Hamlin Ave have?
Some of 4453 N Hamlin Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4453 N Hamlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4453 N Hamlin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4453 N Hamlin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4453 N Hamlin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4453 N Hamlin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4453 N Hamlin Ave offers parking.
Does 4453 N Hamlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4453 N Hamlin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4453 N Hamlin Ave have a pool?
No, 4453 N Hamlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4453 N Hamlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 4453 N Hamlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4453 N Hamlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4453 N Hamlin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4453 N Hamlin Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
2454 N Southport
2454 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
7938 S Hermitage
7938 S Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
Two West
2 W Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60610
Millennium on LaSalle
29 S Lasalle St
Chicago, IL 60505

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity