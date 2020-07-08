Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM IN ALBANY PARK! OUTDOOR SPACE - Property Id: 286845



Location: 4453 N Hamlin ave, Albany Park, 60625

Rent: $1250

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Quite tree lined street

- Central AC and heating

- Hardwood floors throughout

- SS appliances including dishwasher and microwave

- Semi-private back deck

- Top floor unit

- Faux fireplace

- Both bedrooms fit king size bed

- Lots of natural sunlight



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4453-n-hamlin-ave-chicago-il/286845

Property Id 286845



(RLNE5950868)