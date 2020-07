Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8

Welcome to 1516 W 78th Street in Chicago's beautiful Auburn Gresham neighborhood! Apartments feature hardwood floors, free heat, and a dining room. Walking distance to ALDI, Nick's Gyros, Renaissance Park, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Family Dollar, and the Thurgood Marshall Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Commute easily via CTA Red Line at 79th and CTA Bus Lines 9, 75, and 79. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about current promotions and to schedule your showing!