4450 N SHERIDAN

Amenities
Spacious & Sunny Renovated 2BR Available in Uptown! This 2 bedroom unit features large bedrooms, spacious living room and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, Beautiful hardwood floors, tons of closet space, great natural light, thermo windows and a large bathroom. Central Air. Laundry On Site. This property is located in close proximity to public transportation, local entertainment, Jewel, Target, Aldi and much more. *Pictures may be of similar unit in building.