Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Great two-bedroom + Den, one bath unit in Portage Park available for an immediate move in! Unit features hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with granite counters, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher, updated bathroom with tub and shower, high ceilings throughout and tons of windows. Amenities include central heat and air conditioning, laundry in-unit, tons and tons of natural light and parking available for an extra fee. Sorry, no pets.

