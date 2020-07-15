All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4356 W Drummond Pl G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4356 W Drummond Pl G
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

4356 W Drummond Pl G

4356 W Drummond Pl · (414) 581-7044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4356 W Drummond Pl, Chicago, IL 60639
Hermosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Two bedroom garden unit near Logan Square - Property Id: 304074

This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Hermosa. The unit is part of a corner, walk-up building. The building is located walking distance to Kelvyn Park as well as walking distance to public transportation - Diversey Ave bus route. Unit Features:Ceramic tile grey-stone floors throughout the unit. Spacious living space, great natural light, 2 spacious bedrooms, separate new kitchen with granite counter tops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, fridge with ice-maker, dishwasher and microwaveRadiated heat Gas forced heat - tenants pay for gas, electric, cable and internet. Laundry in the unit, No security deposit - move-in fee per person.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304074
Property Id 304074

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5915688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 W Drummond Pl G have any available units?
4356 W Drummond Pl G has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4356 W Drummond Pl G have?
Some of 4356 W Drummond Pl G's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4356 W Drummond Pl G currently offering any rent specials?
4356 W Drummond Pl G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 W Drummond Pl G pet-friendly?
No, 4356 W Drummond Pl G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4356 W Drummond Pl G offer parking?
No, 4356 W Drummond Pl G does not offer parking.
Does 4356 W Drummond Pl G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4356 W Drummond Pl G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 W Drummond Pl G have a pool?
No, 4356 W Drummond Pl G does not have a pool.
Does 4356 W Drummond Pl G have accessible units?
No, 4356 W Drummond Pl G does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 W Drummond Pl G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4356 W Drummond Pl G has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4356 W Drummond Pl G?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5535 S Kimbark
5535 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St
Chicago, IL 60616
Millennium Park Plaza
151 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60601
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity