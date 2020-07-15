4356 W Drummond Pl G

Amenities
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Two bedroom garden unit near Logan Square - Property Id: 304074
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Hermosa. The unit is part of a corner, walk-up building. The building is located walking distance to Kelvyn Park as well as walking distance to public transportation - Diversey Ave bus route. Unit Features:Ceramic tile grey-stone floors throughout the unit. Spacious living space, great natural light, 2 spacious bedrooms, separate new kitchen with granite counter tops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, fridge with ice-maker, dishwasher and microwaveRadiated heat Gas forced heat - tenants pay for gas, electric, cable and internet. Laundry in the unit, No security deposit - move-in fee per person.
No Dogs Allowed
