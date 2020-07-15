4356 W Drummond Pl G

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Unit G Available 08/01/20 Two bedroom garden unit near Logan Square - Property Id: 304074



This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Hermosa. The unit is part of a corner, walk-up building. The building is located walking distance to Kelvyn Park as well as walking distance to public transportation - Diversey Ave bus route. Unit Features:Ceramic tile grey-stone floors throughout the unit. Spacious living space, great natural light, 2 spacious bedrooms, separate new kitchen with granite counter tops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, fridge with ice-maker, dishwasher and microwaveRadiated heat Gas forced heat - tenants pay for gas, electric, cable and internet. Laundry in the unit, No security deposit - move-in fee per person.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304074

Property Id 304074



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5915688)