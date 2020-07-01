All apartments in Chicago
4356 W Drummond G
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

4356 W Drummond G

4356 W Drummond Pl · (248) 416-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4356 W Drummond Pl, Chicago, IL 60639
Hermosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed in Belmont Gardens - Property Id: 321922

Make your new home in the quiet and comfortable Hermosa neighborhood opposite popular Kelvyn Park with eight acres of green space, sports fields, and fitness facilities. This vintage brick walk-up building offers newly renovated studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, new kitchens and baths with high end appliances, big bedrooms and closets, central heat, in-unit laundry great natural light and a new back porch.Storage lockers are available. Walk to shops and services located along Diversey and Fullerton Avenues, or drive a short distance west to big box stores and supermarkets. Diversey and Fullerton buses provide convenient connections into trendy Logan Square and to CTA Blue Line trains. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4356-w-drummond-chicago-il-unit-g/321922
Property Id 321922

(RLNE5963068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 W Drummond G have any available units?
4356 W Drummond G has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4356 W Drummond G have?
Some of 4356 W Drummond G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4356 W Drummond G currently offering any rent specials?
4356 W Drummond G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 W Drummond G pet-friendly?
Yes, 4356 W Drummond G is pet friendly.
Does 4356 W Drummond G offer parking?
No, 4356 W Drummond G does not offer parking.
Does 4356 W Drummond G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4356 W Drummond G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 W Drummond G have a pool?
No, 4356 W Drummond G does not have a pool.
Does 4356 W Drummond G have accessible units?
No, 4356 W Drummond G does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 W Drummond G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4356 W Drummond G has units with dishwashers.
