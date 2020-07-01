4356 W Drummond G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit G Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed in Belmont Gardens - Property Id: 321922



Make your new home in the quiet and comfortable Hermosa neighborhood opposite popular Kelvyn Park with eight acres of green space, sports fields, and fitness facilities. This vintage brick walk-up building offers newly renovated studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, new kitchens and baths with high end appliances, big bedrooms and closets, central heat, in-unit laundry great natural light and a new back porch.Storage lockers are available. Walk to shops and services located along Diversey and Fullerton Avenues, or drive a short distance west to big box stores and supermarkets. Diversey and Fullerton buses provide convenient connections into trendy Logan Square and to CTA Blue Line trains. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4356-w-drummond-chicago-il-unit-g/321922

(RLNE5963068)