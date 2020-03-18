4350-58 N. Bell

Amenities

Be sure to ask us for the video tour. As of now, only 2 studios left in this building! Fantastic location in one of the very best areas of Chicago... across the street from Welles Park in the heart of Lincoln Square and North Center. Virtually just outside your doorstop, all the great restaurants and shops of Lincoln Square are yours to explore and enjoy. Additionally, very close proximity to Sulzer Regional Library, Jewel Grocery store and multiple brown line stops. This charming courtyard building is meticulously-maintained and lovingly-cared for. It is not often that a vacancy comes up here. Other features of this great unit include hardwood floors, a separate dining room and plenty of closet space. Heat is included, and laundry and bike storage is on site. Also included is the use of a large storage locker. Other apartment community highlights are security cameras, on-site maintenance, and garbage can and removal from your back door (no need to go down to the dumpster).Street parking is a breeze, as the block in front is zoned/permit. Just down one block, or around the corner is open parking if you prefer. Application fee, non-refundable admin./move-in fee $400.00. No security deposit. Photos may be of a similar unit in the building. Cats ok - sorry, no dogs.