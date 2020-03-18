All apartments in Chicago
4350-58 N. Bell
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:11 PM

4350-58 N. Bell

4350 N Bell Ave · (773) 360-0456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4350 N Bell Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bike storage
Be sure to ask us for the video tour. As of now, only 2 studios left in this building! Fantastic location in one of the very best areas of Chicago... across the street from Welles Park in the heart of Lincoln Square and North Center. Virtually just outside your doorstop, all the great restaurants and shops of Lincoln Square are yours to explore and enjoy. Additionally, very close proximity to Sulzer Regional Library, Jewel Grocery store and multiple brown line stops. This charming courtyard building is meticulously-maintained and lovingly-cared for. It is not often that a vacancy comes up here. Other features of this great unit include hardwood floors, a separate dining room and plenty of closet space. Heat is included, and laundry and bike storage is on site. Also included is the use of a large storage locker. Other apartment community highlights are security cameras, on-site maintenance, and garbage can and removal from your back door (no need to go down to the dumpster).Street parking is a breeze, as the block in front is zoned/permit. Just down one block, or around the corner is open parking if you prefer. Application fee, non-refundable admin./move-in fee $400.00. No security deposit. Photos may be of a similar unit in the building. Cats ok - sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4350-58 N. Bell have any available units?
4350-58 N. Bell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4350-58 N. Bell have?
Some of 4350-58 N. Bell's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4350-58 N. Bell currently offering any rent specials?
4350-58 N. Bell isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350-58 N. Bell pet-friendly?
Yes, 4350-58 N. Bell is pet friendly.
Does 4350-58 N. Bell offer parking?
Yes, 4350-58 N. Bell does offer parking.
Does 4350-58 N. Bell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4350-58 N. Bell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350-58 N. Bell have a pool?
No, 4350-58 N. Bell does not have a pool.
Does 4350-58 N. Bell have accessible units?
No, 4350-58 N. Bell does not have accessible units.
Does 4350-58 N. Bell have units with dishwashers?
No, 4350-58 N. Bell does not have units with dishwashers.
