4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Huge, newly-renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ Parking - Property Id: 279758



This newly gut-renovated apartment is huge, with 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus sunroom. Enjoy tons of light in the spacious living/dining area with an open concept kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large bedrooms fit king size beds. In-unit laundry included and garage parking available for $150 per month.



School Districts: Ravenswood Elementary and Lakeview HS, Lycee Francais and German School



$200 per person non-refundable move-in fee.

$29 application fee

Garage parking available for $150/mo

Pet fee $200 annually

Unit is agent-owned.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279758

Property Id 279758



(RLNE5780022)