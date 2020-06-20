All apartments in Chicago
4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3

4329 North Ashland Avenue · (312) 898-9694
Location

4329 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Huge, newly-renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ Parking - Property Id: 279758

This newly gut-renovated apartment is huge, with 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus sunroom. Enjoy tons of light in the spacious living/dining area with an open concept kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large bedrooms fit king size beds. In-unit laundry included and garage parking available for $150 per month.

School Districts: Ravenswood Elementary and Lakeview HS, Lycee Francais and German School

$200 per person non-refundable move-in fee.
$29 application fee
Garage parking available for $150/mo
Pet fee $200 annually
Unit is agent-owned.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279758
Property Id 279758

(RLNE5780022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 have any available units?
4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 have?
Some of 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 does offer parking.
Does 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 have a pool?
No, 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 have accessible units?
No, 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 N ASHLAND AVENUE 3 has units with dishwashers.
