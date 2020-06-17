All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

4324 Ashland

4324 N Ashland Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4324 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing condo quality plus two bedroom, two bath in Wrigleyville features central air, beautiful kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar and pendant lighting, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, oversized double door refrigerator, gas oven/range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, hardwood flooring throughout custom lighting, large, open living and dining rooms, gas fireplace, king and queen size bedrooms, good closest space, custom stone bathrooms, walk-in shower, in-unit laundry, huge private patio, parking included, too! No pets, please Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Ashland have any available units?
4324 Ashland has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Ashland have?
Some of 4324 Ashland's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Ashland currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Ashland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Ashland pet-friendly?
No, 4324 Ashland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4324 Ashland offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Ashland does offer parking.
Does 4324 Ashland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Ashland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Ashland have a pool?
No, 4324 Ashland does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Ashland have accessible units?
No, 4324 Ashland does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Ashland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 Ashland has units with dishwashers.
