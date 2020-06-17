4324 Ashland

Amenities
Amazing condo quality plus two bedroom, two bath in Wrigleyville features central air, beautiful kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar and pendant lighting, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, oversized double door refrigerator, gas oven/range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, hardwood flooring throughout custom lighting, large, open living and dining rooms, gas fireplace, king and queen size bedrooms, good closest space, custom stone bathrooms, walk-in shower, in-unit laundry, huge private patio, parking included, too! No pets, please Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease