4322 N Hoyne Ave GDN

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

North Center Garden 1 bed w/ garage parking!



Spacious North Center remodeled 1 bedroom available now! The unit comes with tile floors throughout, standard kitchen and a remodeled bathroom, dishwasher, central heat and window ac, laundry is in the building, GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED and your electricity and heat are also INCLUDED!! Small dogs are ok with additional $20 pet rent. Sorry no cats. This is a great location that's minutes from the center of North Center where you'll find plenty of dining and entertainment options. Additionally, its a short Uber to the center of Lincoln Square with even more options!!

