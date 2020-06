Amenities

Luxury living at its best. Phenomenal Super High End Spacious 3BR 2 BA Penthouse Condo. Boutique building - New Construction 2019. Come and make this place the new home for your family. High end interior finishes. Huge living room with open floor kitchen concept and big picture windows. Custom Cabinets, All Stainless steel appliances, Island with quartz countertops. Beautiful floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms with big custom closet organizers (the dream of every girl) and window shades. Luxury Bathrooms. Central AC and Heating. Washer and dryer in the unit. Have dinner or cocktails at this Big Outdoor privet deck. Great location. Steps from L and Metra station. Very easy access to expressway. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Best priced luxury units in the area. Pets welcome with one time non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds. Good credit history and proof of income are required. null



Terms: One year lease