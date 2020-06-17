All apartments in Chicago
431 South Dearborn Street
431 South Dearborn Street

Location

431 South Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
Bright 1BR Condo in Landmark Manhattan Building! Unbeatable Location!
Very spacious 1 bed+den, nearly 1100SF! Features large living room. Den makes a perfect office, or guest room. Over-sized bedroom with great closet space. Updated bathroom, and kitchen. In-unit washer/dryer. Bike room and storage in building. Weekday doorman. Red/Blue Lines & buses, expressways all outside your door. Walk to work, Metra, colleges, Grant Park, Harold Washington Library, Printer’s Row, restaurants. Area parking lots with monthly rates. No security deposit required. Available April 1st.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 South Dearborn Street have any available units?
431 South Dearborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 South Dearborn Street have?
Some of 431 South Dearborn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 South Dearborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 South Dearborn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 South Dearborn Street pet-friendly?
No, 431 South Dearborn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 431 South Dearborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 431 South Dearborn Street does offer parking.
Does 431 South Dearborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 South Dearborn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 South Dearborn Street have a pool?
No, 431 South Dearborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 South Dearborn Street have accessible units?
No, 431 South Dearborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 South Dearborn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 South Dearborn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
