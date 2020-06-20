All apartments in Chicago
429 West Surf Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 6:50 AM

429 West Surf Street

429 West Surf Street · (312) 216-2422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

429 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-1 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

This building has been featured in both the Public Enemies movie and the Rain Beau's End movie. This beautiful vintage building is a rare gem located just steps from many bus and train lines, lakefront activities, great local bars and restaurants, shopping that includes Walmart, Marianos, T.J. Maxx, just to name a few... All utilities included except for cable and internet. An A/C unit will be provided during the summer months for an additional fee of $30 per month and is optional. Large closet space and all original hardwood floors throughout except for the bathroom where there's original ceramic tile and the kitchen that just has been renovated along with the kitchen floor that is also hardwood. The unit is available now with a one time non-refundable move in fee of $295. If you're looking for a large studio apartment with a Murphy bed then you have found your match! Come check it out. We have a virtual tour also available. Renters are required to obtain their own renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 West Surf Street have any available units?
429 West Surf Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 West Surf Street have?
Some of 429 West Surf Street's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 West Surf Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 West Surf Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 West Surf Street pet-friendly?
No, 429 West Surf Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 429 West Surf Street offer parking?
No, 429 West Surf Street does not offer parking.
Does 429 West Surf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 West Surf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 West Surf Street have a pool?
No, 429 West Surf Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 West Surf Street have accessible units?
No, 429 West Surf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 West Surf Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 West Surf Street does not have units with dishwashers.
