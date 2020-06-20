429 West Surf Street

Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

This building has been featured in both the Public Enemies movie and the Rain Beau's End movie. This beautiful vintage building is a rare gem located just steps from many bus and train lines, lakefront activities, great local bars and restaurants, shopping that includes Walmart, Marianos, T.J. Maxx, just to name a few... All utilities included except for cable and internet. An A/C unit will be provided during the summer months for an additional fee of $30 per month and is optional. Large closet space and all original hardwood floors throughout except for the bathroom where there's original ceramic tile and the kitchen that just has been renovated along with the kitchen floor that is also hardwood. The unit is available now with a one time non-refundable move in fee of $295. If you're looking for a large studio apartment with a Murphy bed then you have found your match! Come check it out. We have a virtual tour also available. Renters are required to obtain their own renters insurance.