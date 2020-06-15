All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 426 West Belmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
426 West Belmont Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:34 PM

426 West Belmont Avenue

426 West Belmont Avenue · (312) 810-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

426 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Updated studio with amazing natural sunlight from the South facing windows. Kitchen with stainless steel, espresso cabinets, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. All downtown express buses are at your finger tips. Building amenities include virtual doorman, fitness center, resident patio w/ grills and fire-pit, 24/7 concierge services, athletic director offering complimentary fitness classes. Pet friendly with applicable pet fees. Sorry, no aggressive breeds. Pricing at this property changes daily and will fluctuate based on market conditions, lease start and lease term. Photos are of the actual apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
426 West Belmont Avenue has a unit available for $1,339 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 West Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 426 West Belmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
426 West Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 West Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 426 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 426 West Belmont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 426 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 West Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 426 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 426 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 426 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 426 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 West Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 426 West Belmont Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3834 N. Sheffield
3834 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
1511 E 73rd St
1511 E 73rd St
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity