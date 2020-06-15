426 West Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage

Updated studio with amazing natural sunlight from the South facing windows. Kitchen with stainless steel, espresso cabinets, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. All downtown express buses are at your finger tips. Building amenities include virtual doorman, fitness center, resident patio w/ grills and fire-pit, 24/7 concierge services, athletic director offering complimentary fitness classes. Pet friendly with applicable pet fees. Sorry, no aggressive breeds. Pricing at this property changes daily and will fluctuate based on market conditions, lease start and lease term. Photos are of the actual apartment.