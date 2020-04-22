425 East 42nd Street - 1F

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Be the 1st to live in this all new beautifully remodeled spacious luxury condo in the heart of Bronzeville. Open kitchen, dining and living room floor plan. Large walk in closets, jacuzzi tub in master bath, hardwood floors throughout, all white cabinets, new fixtures, granite kitchen counters, spacious bedrooms, 2 private north & south balconies. Minutes from downtown, lake shore drive and public transportation. In unit laundry. Self controlled heat and private parking included! Unit is walking distance to Marianos. Agent Owned.