All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 425 East 42nd Street - 1F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
425 East 42nd Street - 1F
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:00 AM

425 East 42nd Street - 1F

425 E 42nd St · (312) 890-9910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Grand Boulevard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

425 E 42nd St, Chicago, IL 60653
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Be the 1st to live in this all new beautifully remodeled spacious luxury condo in the heart of Bronzeville. Open kitchen, dining and living room floor plan. Large walk in closets, jacuzzi tub in master bath, hardwood floors throughout, all white cabinets, new fixtures, granite kitchen counters, spacious bedrooms, 2 private north & south balconies. Minutes from downtown, lake shore drive and public transportation. In unit laundry. Self controlled heat and private parking included! Unit is walking distance to Marianos. Agent Owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 East 42nd Street - 1F have any available units?
425 East 42nd Street - 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 East 42nd Street - 1F have?
Some of 425 East 42nd Street - 1F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 East 42nd Street - 1F currently offering any rent specials?
425 East 42nd Street - 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 East 42nd Street - 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 East 42nd Street - 1F is pet friendly.
Does 425 East 42nd Street - 1F offer parking?
Yes, 425 East 42nd Street - 1F does offer parking.
Does 425 East 42nd Street - 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 East 42nd Street - 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 East 42nd Street - 1F have a pool?
No, 425 East 42nd Street - 1F does not have a pool.
Does 425 East 42nd Street - 1F have accessible units?
No, 425 East 42nd Street - 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 425 East 42nd Street - 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 East 42nd Street - 1F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 425 East 42nd Street - 1F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2834-38 N Orchard
2834 North Orchard Street
Chicago, IL 60657
1369 E. Hyde Park Blvd
1369 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
5500 S. Cornell Avenue
5493 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
1357 N Homan Ave
1357 N Homan Ave
Chicago, IL 60651

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity