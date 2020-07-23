All apartments in Chicago
4235 N Paulina St 3W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4235 N Paulina St 3W

4235 North Paulina Street · (773) 931-5987
Location

4235 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3W · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
2 Bed in Ravenswood (Heat Included) - Property Id: 303578

This beautiful courtyard building is in the Ravenswood Manor. It features hardwood floors, updated kitchens and baths, granite countertops. The building is pet friendly and has laundry in the building. It is conveniently close to the Brown line, Metra, Marianos, and plenty of restaurants in Ravenswood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4235-n-paulina-st-chicago-il-unit-3w/303578
Property Id 303578

(RLNE5939043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 N Paulina St 3W have any available units?
4235 N Paulina St 3W has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 N Paulina St 3W have?
Some of 4235 N Paulina St 3W's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 N Paulina St 3W currently offering any rent specials?
4235 N Paulina St 3W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 N Paulina St 3W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4235 N Paulina St 3W is pet friendly.
Does 4235 N Paulina St 3W offer parking?
No, 4235 N Paulina St 3W does not offer parking.
Does 4235 N Paulina St 3W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 N Paulina St 3W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 N Paulina St 3W have a pool?
No, 4235 N Paulina St 3W does not have a pool.
Does 4235 N Paulina St 3W have accessible units?
No, 4235 N Paulina St 3W does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 N Paulina St 3W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 N Paulina St 3W does not have units with dishwashers.
