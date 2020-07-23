4235 N Paulina St 3W

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

This beautiful courtyard building is in the Ravenswood Manor. It features hardwood floors, updated kitchens and baths, granite countertops. The building is pet friendly and has laundry in the building. It is conveniently close to the Brown line, Metra, Marianos, and plenty of restaurants in Ravenswood.

