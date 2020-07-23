4235 N Paulina St 3W

Amenities
2 Bed in Ravenswood (Heat Included) - Property Id: 303578
This beautiful courtyard building is in the Ravenswood Manor. It features hardwood floors, updated kitchens and baths, granite countertops. The building is pet friendly and has laundry in the building. It is conveniently close to the Brown line, Metra, Marianos, and plenty of restaurants in Ravenswood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4235-n-paulina-st-chicago-il-unit-3w/303578
Property Id 303578
(RLNE5939043)