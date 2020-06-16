422 W Melrose St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated dog park package receiving

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry bike storage internet access key fob access package receiving

Im really very sad to let go this wonderful apartment, but I have no choice because of my work location change.



# Sub lease / Relet starting 04/01/2020 till 05/31/2021

# Addr : 422 w melrose, chicago (7th floor)



# I had started my brand new lease on Nov2019 itself. So apartment is pretty much new.

# Building has own mobile app to provide you multiple facilities

# 24-Hour On-Site Maintenance

# Bicycle Storage Area

# Extra Storage

# Laundry Facility-14 machines, $1.25 each

# On-Site Management

# Package Receiving Room

# Cameras-Monitored and taped

# Secure entrance, keyfob entrances with phone call access for guests. Video call facility available at gate.

# Cable / Internet Ready

# Pet friendly. Dogs and Cats okay.

# City views / Lake views

# Hardwood floors throughout

# Heat, Sewer, Trash & Cooking Gas Included

# Awesome closet space

# Updated kitchens

# Windows are sky open, no blockage of any wall. Ample natural light during day time.

# Concrete between floors, brick and plastered walls

# Public transportation at its best. Red/purple/brown line at 10min walk. Express buses to downtown. Many other buses.

# Many restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, schools on walk-able distance.

# Easy access to Lake Michigan, Lincoln park, Lake shore drive, dog parks and stuff.