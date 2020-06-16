422 W Melrose St

Amenities
Im really very sad to let go this wonderful apartment, but I have no choice because of my work location change.
# Sub lease / Relet starting 04/01/2020 till 05/31/2021
# Addr : 422 w melrose, chicago (7th floor)
# I had started my brand new lease on Nov2019 itself. So apartment is pretty much new.
# Building has own mobile app to provide you multiple facilities
# 24-Hour On-Site Maintenance
# Bicycle Storage Area
# Extra Storage
# Laundry Facility-14 machines, $1.25 each
# On-Site Management
# Package Receiving Room
# Cameras-Monitored and taped
# Secure entrance, keyfob entrances with phone call access for guests. Video call facility available at gate.
# Cable / Internet Ready
# Pet friendly. Dogs and Cats okay.
# City views / Lake views
# Hardwood floors throughout
# Heat, Sewer, Trash & Cooking Gas Included
# Awesome closet space
# Updated kitchens
# Windows are sky open, no blockage of any wall. Ample natural light during day time.
# Concrete between floors, brick and plastered walls
# Public transportation at its best. Red/purple/brown line at 10min walk. Express buses to downtown. Many other buses.
# Many restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, schools on walk-able distance.
# Easy access to Lake Michigan, Lincoln park, Lake shore drive, dog parks and stuff.