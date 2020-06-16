All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 422 W Melrose St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
422 W Melrose St
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:54 PM

422 W Melrose St

422 West Melrose Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

422 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
package receiving
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
Im really very sad to let go this wonderful apartment, but I have no choice because of my work location change.

# Sub lease / Relet starting 04/01/2020 till 05/31/2021
# Addr : 422 w melrose, chicago (7th floor)

# I had started my brand new lease on Nov2019 itself. So apartment is pretty much new.
# Building has own mobile app to provide you multiple facilities
# 24-Hour On-Site Maintenance
# Bicycle Storage Area
# Extra Storage
# Laundry Facility-14 machines, $1.25 each
# On-Site Management
# Package Receiving Room
# Cameras-Monitored and taped
# Secure entrance, keyfob entrances with phone call access for guests. Video call facility available at gate.
# Cable / Internet Ready
# Pet friendly. Dogs and Cats okay.
# City views / Lake views
# Hardwood floors throughout
# Heat, Sewer, Trash & Cooking Gas Included
# Awesome closet space
# Updated kitchens
# Windows are sky open, no blockage of any wall. Ample natural light during day time.
# Concrete between floors, brick and plastered walls
# Public transportation at its best. Red/purple/brown line at 10min walk. Express buses to downtown. Many other buses.
# Many restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, schools on walk-able distance.
# Easy access to Lake Michigan, Lincoln park, Lake shore drive, dog parks and stuff.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 W Melrose St have any available units?
422 W Melrose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 W Melrose St have?
Some of 422 W Melrose St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 W Melrose St currently offering any rent specials?
422 W Melrose St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 W Melrose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 W Melrose St is pet friendly.
Does 422 W Melrose St offer parking?
No, 422 W Melrose St does not offer parking.
Does 422 W Melrose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 W Melrose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 W Melrose St have a pool?
No, 422 W Melrose St does not have a pool.
Does 422 W Melrose St have accessible units?
No, 422 W Melrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 422 W Melrose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 W Melrose St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 422 W Melrose St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
828 W. Fullerton
828 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60661
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
530 W Diversey
530 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity