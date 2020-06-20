4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Must See 3 Bed/3Bath Spacious Condo - Property Id: 285333



This Must See Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Duplex (Down) Condo For Rent - $2400Per Month/Plus Non Refundable Move in Fee of $800 - Available May 1st.

Hard Wood Floors on Main Floor, Beautiful Update Kitchen, A Spacious (Lower) Duplex; Carpeted Family/Entertainment area w/Wet Bar, Two Beautiful Fireplace (One Located in Main Front-room, Other in the Lower Duplex Area) As well as Plenty of Storage/Closet Space



Great View Over Looking Beautiful Horner Park, Which is Nearly 55 Acres and is one of the Largest Parks on the North Side.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285333

Property Id 285333



(RLNE5798410)