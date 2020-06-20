All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South

4210 N California Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4210 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See 3 Bed/3Bath Spacious Condo - Property Id: 285333

This Must See Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Duplex (Down) Condo For Rent - $2400Per Month/Plus Non Refundable Move in Fee of $800 - Available May 1st.
Hard Wood Floors on Main Floor, Beautiful Update Kitchen, A Spacious (Lower) Duplex; Carpeted Family/Entertainment area w/Wet Bar, Two Beautiful Fireplace (One Located in Main Front-room, Other in the Lower Duplex Area) As well as Plenty of Storage/Closet Space

Great View Over Looking Beautiful Horner Park, Which is Nearly 55 Acres and is one of the Largest Parks on the North Side.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285333
Property Id 285333

(RLNE5798410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South have any available units?
4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South have?
Some of 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South currently offering any rent specials?
4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South is pet friendly.
Does 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South offer parking?
No, 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South does not offer parking.
Does 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South have a pool?
No, 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South does not have a pool.
Does 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South have accessible units?
No, 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South has units with dishwashers.
