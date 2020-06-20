4210 N. Claifornia Ave. 1 South

Amenities
Must See 3 Bed/3Bath Spacious Condo - Property Id: 285333
This Must See Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Duplex (Down) Condo For Rent - $2400Per Month/Plus Non Refundable Move in Fee of $800 - Available May 1st.
Hard Wood Floors on Main Floor, Beautiful Update Kitchen, A Spacious (Lower) Duplex; Carpeted Family/Entertainment area w/Wet Bar, Two Beautiful Fireplace (One Located in Main Front-room, Other in the Lower Duplex Area) As well as Plenty of Storage/Closet Space
Great View Over Looking Beautiful Horner Park, Which is Nearly 55 Acres and is one of the Largest Parks on the North Side.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285333
