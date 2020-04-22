421 West Huron Street

Amenities

2 bed/2 bath River North Condo! W/D in unit! Parking Included!!

Stunning condo in the heart of River North! Split 2Bed/2Ba layout with lots of natural light and very spacious. Garage Parking Included. Features hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, private balcony, granite kitchen, in-unit laundry. Heat, water and gas are included! Building features workout facility and rooftop deck. Conveniently located near transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more!



