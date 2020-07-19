Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Across from Belmont Harbor, - Property Id: 312679



Join Chicago's hottest apartment community! Located across from Belmont Harbor, you are steps away from Lake Michigan and have easy access to Lakeshore Drive. Live at Lakeview's newest apartment community located on Belmont Avenue and features fully renovated studio, convertible, one and two-bedroom apartments



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/421-w-belmont-ave-chicago-il/312679

Property Id 312679



(RLNE5955278)