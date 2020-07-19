All apartments in Chicago
421 W Belmont Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

421 W Belmont Ave

421 W Belmont Ave · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1999 · Avail. now

$1,999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Across from Belmont Harbor, - Property Id: 312679

Join Chicago's hottest apartment community! Located across from Belmont Harbor, you are steps away from Lake Michigan and have easy access to Lakeshore Drive. Live at Lakeview's newest apartment community located on Belmont Avenue and features fully renovated studio, convertible, one and two-bedroom apartments

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/421-w-belmont-ave-chicago-il/312679
Property Id 312679

(RLNE5955278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 W Belmont Ave have any available units?
421 W Belmont Ave has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 W Belmont Ave have?
Some of 421 W Belmont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 W Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
421 W Belmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 W Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 W Belmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 421 W Belmont Ave offer parking?
No, 421 W Belmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 421 W Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 W Belmont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 W Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 421 W Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 421 W Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 421 W Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 421 W Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 W Belmont Ave has units with dishwashers.
