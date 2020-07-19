Amenities
Across from Belmont Harbor, - Property Id: 312679
Join Chicago's hottest apartment community! Located across from Belmont Harbor, you are steps away from Lake Michigan and have easy access to Lakeshore Drive. Live at Lakeview's newest apartment community located on Belmont Avenue and features fully renovated studio, convertible, one and two-bedroom apartments
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/421-w-belmont-ave-chicago-il/312679
Property Id 312679
(RLNE5955278)