in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

419 W WELLINGTON AVE, #A



GORGEOUS EAST LAKEVIEW 3 BED / 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAIL 6/1!

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 bath townhome in East Lakeview available August 1st! Unit features hardwood floors in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, large bedrooms, in-unit laundry. Upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range and hood. Tons of natural light, plus parking included! Located on a beautiful residential street and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Purple and Brown lines at Wellington, and nightlife. MUST SEE!



Amenities:

Laundry, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit

Property Id 293853



No Pets Allowed



