Amenities
Pet Friendly, Parking, Storage, Views, Free Heat - Property Id: 305235
Awesome one bedroom, one bathroom! Located in a high rise with a fitness center, bike storage, and brand new roof top with amazing view of lake Michigan and the city. Unit features include a modern kitchen with maple cabinetry and granite counter tops, modern bathroom with ceramic tiles, and plush carpeting throughout. Cats and dogs under 50 pounds welcome and parking available for a fee.
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4183-n-marine-dr-chicago-il/305235
Property Id 305235
(RLNE5952552)