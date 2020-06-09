All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4183 N Marine Dr

4183 North Marine Drive · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4183 North Marine Drive, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1225 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bike storage
Pet Friendly, Parking, Storage, Views, Free Heat - Property Id: 305235

Awesome one bedroom, one bathroom! Located in a high rise with a fitness center, bike storage, and brand new roof top with amazing view of lake Michigan and the city. Unit features include a modern kitchen with maple cabinetry and granite counter tops, modern bathroom with ceramic tiles, and plush carpeting throughout. Cats and dogs under 50 pounds welcome and parking available for a fee.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4183-n-marine-dr-chicago-il/305235
Property Id 305235

(RLNE5952552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4183 N Marine Dr have any available units?
4183 N Marine Dr has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4183 N Marine Dr have?
Some of 4183 N Marine Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4183 N Marine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4183 N Marine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4183 N Marine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4183 N Marine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4183 N Marine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4183 N Marine Dr offers parking.
Does 4183 N Marine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4183 N Marine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4183 N Marine Dr have a pool?
No, 4183 N Marine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4183 N Marine Dr have accessible units?
No, 4183 N Marine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4183 N Marine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4183 N Marine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
