granite counters pet friendly parking gym bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bike storage

Pet Friendly, Parking, Storage, Views, Free Heat



Awesome one bedroom, one bathroom! Located in a high rise with a fitness center, bike storage, and brand new roof top with amazing view of lake Michigan and the city. Unit features include a modern kitchen with maple cabinetry and granite counter tops, modern bathroom with ceramic tiles, and plush carpeting throughout. Cats and dogs under 50 pounds welcome and parking available for a fee.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4183-n-marine-dr-chicago-il/305235

Property Id 305235



