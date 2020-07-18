4148 W CORNELIA

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 8/1. All utilities included. Fully rehabbed two bedroom apartment in South Old Irving Park. The unit was recently renovated and it features a new kitchen and bathroom, new walls, track lighting, new cabinets, countertops, new carpet and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Living Room. Radiant Heat. All utilities included.>BEDROOM #1 11 X 9.5>BEDROOM #2 9.5 X 8Six flat located near Milwaukee Ave and I-90 for easy commuting.$65.00 Application fee per adult, 1st month's rent and a move-in fee are required. >>>Good credit is a must<<