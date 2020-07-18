All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

4148 W CORNELIA

4148 West Cornelia Avenue · (312) 804-1237
Location

4148 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 8/1. All utilities included. Fully rehabbed two bedroom apartment in South Old Irving Park. The unit was recently renovated and it features a new kitchen and bathroom, new walls, track lighting, new cabinets, countertops, new carpet and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Living Room. Radiant Heat. All utilities included.>BEDROOM #1 11 X 9.5>BEDROOM #2 9.5 X 8Six flat located near Milwaukee Ave and I-90 for easy commuting.$65.00 Application fee per adult, 1st month's rent and a move-in fee are required. >>>Good credit is a must<<

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 W CORNELIA have any available units?
4148 W CORNELIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4148 W CORNELIA have?
Some of 4148 W CORNELIA's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 W CORNELIA currently offering any rent specials?
4148 W CORNELIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 W CORNELIA pet-friendly?
No, 4148 W CORNELIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4148 W CORNELIA offer parking?
No, 4148 W CORNELIA does not offer parking.
Does 4148 W CORNELIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4148 W CORNELIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 W CORNELIA have a pool?
No, 4148 W CORNELIA does not have a pool.
Does 4148 W CORNELIA have accessible units?
No, 4148 W CORNELIA does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 W CORNELIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4148 W CORNELIA has units with dishwashers.
