4123 North Lincoln Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

4123 North Lincoln Avenue

4123 North Lincoln Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1744829
Location

4123 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
3 Bd, 1Ba in Unbeatable North Center Location with Rehabbed Kitchen and Bathroom Avail 7/1!
3 bed, 1 bath unit available 7/1 in Chicago's highly sought after North Center neighborhood! Live close to it all with this prime location. Enjoy a short stroll right out your front door to coffee shops, Wells Park, farmer's markets, nightlife, festivals, restaurants and public transportation. Hardwood floors, a spacious living room and sunlight are the first features you see when entering this charming apartment. Kitchen and bathroom undergoing remodel prior to move in and will feature new fixtures, stainless steel appliances and granite countertop in Kitchen. Central heat and central AC. Bring your friendly pet along for a pet fee of $50! Laundry in building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 North Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
4123 North Lincoln Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 North Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 4123 North Lincoln Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 North Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4123 North Lincoln Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 North Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 North Lincoln Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4123 North Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
No, 4123 North Lincoln Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4123 North Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 North Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 North Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 4123 North Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4123 North Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4123 North Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 North Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4123 North Lincoln Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
