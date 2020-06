Amenities

*Photos of unit coming soon* This top floor 1 bed, 1 bath in awesome Lake View location has sky lights and great natural light. Large backyard is shared by tenants, but there is a large private balcony/porch that is great for enjoying this amazing weather. Tenants pay gas / electric. Common area coin laundry. Garage Parking included in rent! Sorry, no pets allowed.