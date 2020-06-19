All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:55 AM

4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304

4069 North Kenmore Avenue · (773) 240-1902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4069 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$999

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Top Floor 3rd floor High Tech Studios available.

***Flexible Lease Start Dates***

Video Available Upon Request Call/Text TARA 773.240.1902 to set up a showing.

Application: https://lakeviewpropertyrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Brand new everything!!! Be the first to occupy these stellar high-tech units. (Shower door added this week) 1.5 blocks from the Sheridan Red Line, close to the beach, shops, restaurants, activities, etc.

Rent Includes:
•RCN 250mbps internet speed with modem and router provided (can add on services)
•Cooking Gas
•Stainless Steel Applicances including Dishwasher andMicrowave
•Waterfall Shower Head
•Grohe Faucet Fixtures
•Furnished Community Area in Front
•Closed Cell Firewalls between units
•Air Conditioner

Also
•Bike Room
•Cable Ready
•Cameras
•Ceiling Fan
•Central A/C and Heat
•Closed Cell Firewalls between units
•Community Area in Front
•Cooking Gas Included
•CTA Nearby
•Dishwasher
•Flexible Move in Date
•Granite Countertops
•Grohe Faucet Fixtures
•High Speed Internet Access
•Keys & Fob Provided
•Laundry Room
•Mail Room
•Microwave
•New Windows
•Pet Friendly (cats only)
•Porcelain Tile
•Spacious Closets
•Stainless Steel Appliances
•RCN 250mbps internet speed with modem and router provided (can add on services)
•Vinyl Floors look like hardwood
•Water included
•Waterfall Shower Head

$0 Security Deposit
$350 Move In Fee (non refundable)
Flexible Lease Options - 1 year, 15 months, 21 months, and 2 year lease options available!!!
Cats ok. No dogs. Newly gutted and rehbbed 4 floor building in the heart of Buena Park. Modern high-tech building with INCLUDED RCN 250mbps internet WiFi for each unit, close to Sheridan Red Line, 4 blocks from Wrigley.
Central A/C and heat (electric run) per unit. Tenant only pays for electric. Call or text to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 have any available units?
4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 have?
Some of 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 currently offering any rent specials?
4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 is pet friendly.
Does 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 offer parking?
No, 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 does not offer parking.
Does 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 have a pool?
No, 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 does not have a pool.
Does 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 have accessible units?
No, 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5941 North Paulina St. Apt.
5941 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60660
540 West Briar Place
540 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave
Chicago, IL 60624
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity