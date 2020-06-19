4069 North Kenmore Avenue - 304

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Top Floor 3rd floor High Tech Studios available.



***Flexible Lease Start Dates***



Call/Text TARA 773.240.1902 to set up a showing.



Brand new everything!!! Be the first to occupy these stellar high-tech units. (Shower door added this week) 1.5 blocks from the Sheridan Red Line, close to the beach, shops, restaurants, activities, etc.



Rent Includes:

•RCN 250mbps internet speed with modem and router provided (can add on services)

•Furnished Community Area in Front

Also

•Flexible Move in Date

•Keys & Fob Provided

•New Windows

•Spacious Closets

•Water included

$0 Security Deposit

$350 Move In Fee (non refundable)

Flexible Lease Options - 1 year, 15 months, 21 months, and 2 year lease options available!!!

Cats ok. No dogs. Newly gutted and rehbbed 4 floor building in the heart of Buena Park. Modern high-tech building with INCLUDED RCN 250mbps internet WiFi for each unit, close to Sheridan Red Line, 4 blocks from Wrigley.

Central A/C and heat (electric run) per unit. Tenant only pays for electric. Call or text to set up a showing!