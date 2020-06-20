4046 N California Ave

Amenities

Laundry in Unit. Pets OK! Steps to Transit. - Property Id: 286511



Take a look at this great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Irving Park! Features include hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with granite counter tops, dining area, modern bathroom with ceramic tiles, and laundry in unit. Heat is included in the rent! Just steps to public transportation. Cats and dogs are welcome.



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

