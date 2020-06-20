All apartments in Chicago
4046 N California Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4046 N California Ave

4046 North California Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4046 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1140 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Laundry in Unit. Pets OK! Steps to Transit. - Property Id: 286511

Take a look at this great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Irving Park! Features include hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with granite counter tops, dining area, modern bathroom with ceramic tiles, and laundry in unit. Heat is included in the rent! Just steps to public transportation. Cats and dogs are welcome.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286511
Property Id 286511

(RLNE5804507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 N California Ave have any available units?
4046 N California Ave has a unit available for $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4046 N California Ave have?
Some of 4046 N California Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 N California Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4046 N California Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 N California Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4046 N California Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4046 N California Ave offer parking?
No, 4046 N California Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4046 N California Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4046 N California Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 N California Ave have a pool?
No, 4046 N California Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4046 N California Ave have accessible units?
No, 4046 N California Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 N California Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4046 N California Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
